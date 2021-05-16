Double Click 970×250

COAS Expresses Sincere Condolences On Sad Demise Of Begum Nasim Wali Khan

16th May, 2021.
Begum Nasim Wali Khan died

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his sincere condolences over the passing of political leader Begum Nasim Wali Khan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS is deeply saddened by the sad demise of former parliamentarian and ANP leader Begum Nasim.

““May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give solace to the bereaved family, Ameen,” said the Army Chief.

On the other hand, President Dr Arif Alvi, in his condolence message, said Begum Nasim Wali Khan’s services in the political arena will be remembered.

Sympathizing with the bereaved family, he prayed for the departed soul and paid tribute to her services.

Senior political leader Begum Wali passes away aged 88 on Sunday, family sources confirmed.

According to her family, she was suffering from diabetes and cardiac issues.

“Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered in Charsadda and its timings and place will be announced later,” family sources said.

Begum Nasim Wali Khan was the wife of ANP leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan and stepmother of incumbent ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan.

She was also elected member of the National Assembly (NA) once and member of the provincial assembly three times.

She has also served as the head of the Awami National Party (ANP).

