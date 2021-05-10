Double Click 970×250

COAS lauds UK’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 02:06 pm
Adsense 300×600
COAS lauds UK’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday held a meeting with General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of United Kingdom (UK).

According to the statement issued by the media wing of Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly current developments in Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

ISPR in its statement added that Visiting dignitary, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

On the occasion, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the dignitary for UK’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan.

COAS said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK. According to the ISPR, General Bajwa; during the meeting also offered condolences on sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and said that the world has lost a highly respected friend.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Pakistan wins 2nd Test against Zimbabwe, secures series
28 mins ago
Pakistan wins 2nd Test against Zimbabwe, secures series

Pakistan won the second test match against Zimbabwe by an innings and...
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
2 hours ago
‘Preparations completed for the return of Pakistani prisoners,’ says Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday has said that over 1000...
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in anti-state remarks case
2 hours ago
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in anti-state remarks case

The physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed...
PM Imran to take telephone calls from public on May 11
3 hours ago
PM Imran to take telephone calls from public on May 11

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in yet another interaction with the masses, will...
Afghanistan
3 hours ago
Afghanistan: Bomb hits passenger bus in Zabul province

At least sixteen people were killed and 41 others were severely injured...
Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity
4 hours ago
Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity

The authorities in Ajman announced that schools across the city can resume...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan wins 2nd Test against Zimbabwe, secures series
28 mins ago
Pakistan wins 2nd Test against Zimbabwe, secures series

Pakistan won the second test match against Zimbabwe by an innings and...
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
2 hours ago
‘Preparations completed for the return of Pakistani prisoners,’ says Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday has said that over 1000...
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in anti-state remarks case
2 hours ago
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in anti-state remarks case

The physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed...
PM Imran to take telephone calls from public on May 11
3 hours ago
PM Imran to take telephone calls from public on May 11

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in yet another interaction with the masses, will...