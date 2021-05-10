COAS lauds UK’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday held a meeting with General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of United Kingdom (UK).

According to the statement issued by the media wing of Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly current developments in Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

ISPR in its statement added that Visiting dignitary, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

On the occasion, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the dignitary for UK’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan.

COAS said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK. According to the ISPR, General Bajwa; during the meeting also offered condolences on sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and said that the world has lost a highly respected friend.