Double Click 970×250

COAS Spends Eid 2nd Day With Troops Stationed On Western border

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

14th May, 2021. 10:36 pm
Adsense 300×600
COAS Spends Eid 2nd Day With Troops Stationed On Western border

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Timergara area of ​​Lower Dir and spent the second day of Eid with the troops stationed on the western border.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Noman Mahmood received the Army Chief.

On the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed on the arrangements on the Pak-Afghan International Border and briefed on the situation on the border.

Addressing the troops, the Army Chief said that the terrorists would not be allowed to destroy the hard-won peace in these areas, adding that the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies would take all necessary steps to achieve the goal.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief appreciated the operational readiness and high morale of the soldiers, directed the full implementation of SOPs to count Coronavirus and commended the military personnel for their support to the civil institutions against the pandemic.

The Army Chief also paid rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...
Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Alert In Karachi
6 hours ago
Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Alert In Karachi

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in Karachi. The weather...
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO "Friends" Reunion
7 hours ago
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO “Friends” Reunion

The long-awaited cast reunion of the popular American drama series 'Friends' will...
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away
7 hours ago
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away

Well-known Pakistani artist and creator of puppet comedy character Uncle Sargam Farooq...
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic
8 hours ago
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic

On Friday the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr Hina Altaf shared photos with...
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid
8 hours ago
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid

Pakistan’s confident actress Neelam Muneer is much known among fans because of her fine...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
10 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 15th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Bitcoin soars above
25 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
gold rate today
40 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold...
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...