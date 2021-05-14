COAS Spends Eid 2nd Day With Troops Stationed On Western border

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Timergara area of ​​Lower Dir and spent the second day of Eid with the troops stationed on the western border.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Noman Mahmood received the Army Chief.

On the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed on the arrangements on the Pak-Afghan International Border and briefed on the situation on the border.

Addressing the troops, the Army Chief said that the terrorists would not be allowed to destroy the hard-won peace in these areas, adding that the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies would take all necessary steps to achieve the goal.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief appreciated the operational readiness and high morale of the soldiers, directed the full implementation of SOPs to count Coronavirus and commended the military personnel for their support to the civil institutions against the pandemic.

The Army Chief also paid rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country.