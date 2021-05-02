Adsense 970×250

Committee Constituted To Investigate Complaints Of Pakistanis In Saudi Arabia

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 05:47 pm
Adsense 300×600
Committee Constituted To Investigate Complaints Of Pakistanis In Saudi Arabia
Adsense 300×250

Ahmed Yar Hiraj, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC), has formed a four-member committee to investigate the embassy’s failure to provide various facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

According to the reports, the team will be led by PMIC member Syed Akif and includes senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

The committee was formed after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the complaints of Pakistani citizens in Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release issued by PMIC, the team will investigate, among other issues, incompetence in providing various services to Pakistanis abroad, extortion from migrants and Pakistanis abroad. Excuses include delays, resulting in deportation.

Apart from these, the committee will also examine the existing grievance redressal mechanism and the failure to address the issues of the Pakistani community.

In addition, the committee will examine the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the provision of services, whether these SOPs are providing relief or obstructing the delivery of services.

According to a press release, the committee will also make recommendations to improve the provision of services to migrants living in Saudi Arabia and overseas Pakistanis.

The PMIC has sent an e-mail to all overseas Pakistanis, especially those who are in Saudi Arabia and have some information about the issues, to the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad by Iftikhar Ahmed, Deputy Director, PMIC Invites to make calls and messages via mail or WhatsApp.

The Commission has provided the contact number +923202546382 and email address of complaintss.ops@gmail.com.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

PM Imran Visits Different Areas Of Islamabad Without Protocol
28 mins ago
PM Imran Visits Different Areas Of Islamabad Without Protocol

Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited different parts of Islamabad without any...
Hira Mani Forgives Muggers Who Snatched Her Phone
38 mins ago
Hira Mani Forgives Muggers Who Snatched Her Phone

Actress Hira Mani and her kids have reportedly got robbed at gunpoint...
RCB
3 hours ago
COVID-19 in India: RCB promises financial help for oxygen support

Royal Challengers Bangalore has pledged financial assistance to support India's "oxygen-related medical...
Pakistan Iran
3 hours ago
Pakistan to stop all inbound pedestrian traffic from midnight of May 4/5

The government of Pakistan has revised its land border management policy with...
Chelsea Announces The First Summer Transfer In Agreement With The Confirmed Striker
3 hours ago
Chelsea to announce first summer transfer

English professional football club based in Fulham, London, Chelsea appear to be...
3 hours ago
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan unsettled over profit share in Magic Mike

American actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan cut off their relationship after...

Recent News

PM Imran Visits Different Areas Of Islamabad Without Protocol
28 mins ago
PM Imran Visits Different Areas Of Islamabad Without Protocol

Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited different parts of Islamabad without any...
Hira Mani Forgives Muggers Who Snatched Her Phone
38 mins ago
Hira Mani Forgives Muggers Who Snatched Her Phone

Actress Hira Mani and her kids have reportedly got robbed at gunpoint...
RCB
3 hours ago
COVID-19 in India: RCB promises financial help for oxygen support

Royal Challengers Bangalore has pledged financial assistance to support India's "oxygen-related medical...
Pakistan Iran
3 hours ago
Pakistan to stop all inbound pedestrian traffic from midnight of May 4/5

The government of Pakistan has revised its land border management policy with...