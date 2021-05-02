Adsense 300×250

Ahmed Yar Hiraj, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC), has formed a four-member committee to investigate the embassy’s failure to provide various facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

According to the reports, the team will be led by PMIC member Syed Akif and includes senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

The committee was formed after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the complaints of Pakistani citizens in Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release issued by PMIC, the team will investigate, among other issues, incompetence in providing various services to Pakistanis abroad, extortion from migrants and Pakistanis abroad. Excuses include delays, resulting in deportation.

Apart from these, the committee will also examine the existing grievance redressal mechanism and the failure to address the issues of the Pakistani community.

In addition, the committee will examine the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the provision of services, whether these SOPs are providing relief or obstructing the delivery of services.

According to a press release, the committee will also make recommendations to improve the provision of services to migrants living in Saudi Arabia and overseas Pakistanis.

The PMIC has sent an e-mail to all overseas Pakistanis, especially those who are in Saudi Arabia and have some information about the issues, to the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad by Iftikhar Ahmed, Deputy Director, PMIC Invites to make calls and messages via mail or WhatsApp.

The Commission has provided the contact number +923202546382 and email address of complaintss.ops@gmail.com.