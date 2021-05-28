Coronavirus cases in Pakistan are gradually declining and the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours were 4.8%.

According to the corona statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 51625 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2482 people tested positive with coronavirus while 67 have succumbed to the virus.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 4.8%.

Note that, Pakistan has started a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years and above, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in his tweet informed about the development and wrote, “In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination.”