Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Are Gradually Declining

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 11:26 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Are Gradually Declining

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan are gradually declining and the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours were 4.8%.

According to the corona statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 51625 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2482 people tested positive with coronavirus while 67 have succumbed to the virus.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 4.8%.

Note that, Pakistan has started a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years and above, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in his tweet informed about the development and wrote, “In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Phone Calls Once Again
3 mins ago
PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Phone Calls Once Again

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again decided to listen to the...
Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested
48 mins ago
Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested

A joint operation was carried out by Rangers and police in Karachi...
K Electric Releases Statement After Prolonged Load Shedding In Karachi
1 hour ago
K Electric Releases Statement After Prolonged Load Shedding In Karachi

K Electric has released an official statement after unannounced and prolonged load...
Balochistan: 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Khuzdar
1 hour ago
Balochistan: 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Khuzdar

Earthquake tremors have been felt in different areas of the Khuzdar district...
Govt Sets High Economic Growth Targets With IMF Consent
2 hours ago
Govt Sets High Economic Growth Targets With IMF Consent

Apparently, in agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is...
‘House of One’: Jews, Muslims & Christians To Offer Prayers Under One Roof In Berlin
3 hours ago
‘House of One’: Jews, Muslims & Christians To Offer Prayers Under One Roof In Berlin

A group of Muslims, Jews and Christians have laid the foundation stone...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Phone Calls Once Again
3 mins ago
PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Phone Calls Once Again

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again decided to listen to the...
Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested
48 mins ago
Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested

A joint operation was carried out by Rangers and police in Karachi...
K Electric Releases Statement After Prolonged Load Shedding In Karachi
1 hour ago
K Electric Releases Statement After Prolonged Load Shedding In Karachi

K Electric has released an official statement after unannounced and prolonged load...
Balochistan: 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Khuzdar
1 hour ago
Balochistan: 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Khuzdar

Earthquake tremors have been felt in different areas of the Khuzdar district...