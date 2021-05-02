Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan recorded 113 more deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the national death tally to 18,070.

According to the latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,414 new cases emerged after tests of 45,275 people were conducted during the past 24 hours. Whereas the positivity ratio remained 9.74%.

Province-wise Ratios:

According to the portal, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the federal capital Islamabad is 75,892 and so far 691 patients have died.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Sindh has reached 284,738, while 4,658 people have died from the infection so far, according to the official portal

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 304,889 and 8,550 people have died from the virus, while the total in Balochistan has reached 22,528, with a death toll of 237.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 119,277 people have been infected with the coronavirus and 3,350 people have lost their lives to it. In Azad Kashmir, 17,297 people have been infected with the virus and 477 people have died.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,312 coronavirus patients have been reported so far and 107 deaths.

