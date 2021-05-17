Coronavirus in Pakistan: National Death toll jumps to 19,617

Pakistan recorded 74 fatalities in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus pushing the national death tally to 19,617 on Monday.

According to the statistics of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 880,362 after the inclusion of 3,232 new infections.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.8o percent in the last 24 hours.

As many as 36,725 tests were conducted to diagnosis the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of tests currently stands at 12,480,767. As per NCOC, 4,443 patients are critical.

Punjab reported the most 327,362 cases followed by Sindh with 299,194 infections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 127,038 infections, while Balochistan has registered 23,866 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Islamabad reported 79,221 cases, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) recorded 5,423 cases so far, whereas Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported 18,258 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, all markets and shops will remain open till 8 p.m. from today (Monday).

According to NCOC, all offices will also resume normal working hours with 50 percent of staff.

However, the ban on tourism will continue till further notice.

The NCOC will meet again on Wednesday to review the implementation of the SOPs.