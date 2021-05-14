Coronavirus in Pakistan: National Recovery Toll jumps to 780,438

Pakistan lost 48 more people during the last 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus amid the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 2517 more people turned out to be positive for the infection after the conduction of 30,700 tests during the said period, recording the positivity rate at 8.19 percent. Pakistan has conducted 12,380,676 coronavirus tests so far.

As per the NCOC, the national death toll has jumped to 19,384 whereas the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 873,220.

As many as 11,709 people were fully vaccinated in a single day, pushing the total number of people vaccinated to 964,227.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

324,106 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 296,364 in Sindh, 126,403 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 78,969 in Islamabad, 23,778 in Balochistan, 18,186 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,414 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A special session of the National Command and Operation Center chaired by National Coordinator Lt General Hamood uz Zaman Khan was held in Islamabad on Thursday to review the implementation of SOPs and Mobility Control Measures across the country during Eid ul Fitr.

The forum expressed satisfaction over the implementation mechanism being followed in all federating units down to the district level.

While taking stock of few violations that occurred at different places, the meeting emphasized on adoption of timely measures to ensure compliance with the “Stay Home, Stay safe” policy to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The forum stressed that the spread of the virus can only be curtailed if the public will follow the policy of “Stay Home Stay safe”.