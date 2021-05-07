Double Click 970×250

Coronavirus: Pakistan records 140 deaths in a single day

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 09:21 am
Coronavirus

Pakistan has recorded 140 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the national death tally to 18,677.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) statistics, a total of 4,298 new infections were detected during the same period, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 850,131.

As many as 44,846 samples were tested during the said period.

The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 9.58 percent.

On the other hand, the Sindh government has decided to impose a complete lockdown from May 9 due to the spike in coronavirus cases during the third wave of the pandemic.

However, the provincial government will allow the opening of trade centers across Sindh including its capital Karachi on Friday and Saturday.

The Sindh government announced to impose the complete lockdown from May 9 (Sunday).

Moreover, the train services will also be closed from May 9 to May 15.

The provincial government said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will discuss the lockdown strategies with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar.

