Adsense 970×250

Coronavirus: Pakistan reduces local flights by 40%

Bilal BariEditor

02nd May, 2021. 11:21 am
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the reduction in the number of local flights by forty percent due to the surge in the coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

According to the details, the CAA issued a new flight schedule that will be effective from May 5 to May 20. It allowed Pakistan International Airlines 29 flights for Karachi and 55 for Lahore in a week.

The airlines can operate 76 flights for Islamabad and 41 for Peshawar. There will be no flights operated by the PIA for Quetta and Faisalabad.

The development comes amid high prevalence of coronavirus in various parts of the world and the rising number of infections in the country.

It should be noted that in the the last 24 hours, 113 more people died from the deadly coronavirus across the country, while over 4,000 new cases were reported.

Meanwhile the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has urged Ulema to play their role in implementing precautionary measures against Covid-19 during Ramzan.

In his telephonic conversation with 14 scholars of different schools of thought today, he appealed them to help implementing anti-corona measures in their respective spheres of influence.

The President said Ulema should urge the nation to show discipline in this difficult time.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

1 hour ago
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours

Pakistan recorded 113 more deaths due to the coronavirus in the last...
COVID Variants from Brazil and South Africa
1 day ago
More Contagious South African, Brazilian COVID variants Detected in Pakistan

Amidst the third deadly COVID-19 wave in Pakistan, health officials have found...
Covid 19 India
2 days ago
COVID-19 India: All International Flights Suspended till May 31

COVID-19 India: International Flights under the special air travel bubble arrangements will...
Coronavirus India
4 days ago
Coronavirus India: Heart Shattering Image of an Indian Woman Trying to Revive her Dying Husband

Coronavirus India: the image of a woman trying to revive her dying...
4 days ago
COVID-19: In a first, Pakistan vaccinates 100,000 people in a day

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday...
4 days ago
Punjab government orders all businesses to close by 6pm till May 17

The Punjab government ordered all businesses to close by 6 pm till...

Recent News

Steve Smith Receives a Big Boost Of Captaincy, He Could Return To Lead Australia
2 mins ago
Steve Smith ‘desperate’ to lead Australia again

A report has revealed that former captain of the Australian national team...
UK Court
27 mins ago
UK: Court orders govt to provide halal food to Pakistani families at quarantine facility

The UK High Court of Justice has ordered the government to ensure...
Canada
57 mins ago
Canada to ban entry of international students due to COVID-19 surge

The government of Canada is all set to suspend entry of international...
1 hour ago
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours

Pakistan recorded 113 more deaths due to the coronavirus in the last...