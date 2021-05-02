Coronavirus: Pakistan reduces local flights by 40%

Adsense 300×250

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced the reduction in the number of local flights by forty percent due to the surge in the coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

According to the details, the CAA issued a new flight schedule that will be effective from May 5 to May 20. It allowed Pakistan International Airlines 29 flights for Karachi and 55 for Lahore in a week.

The airlines can operate 76 flights for Islamabad and 41 for Peshawar. There will be no flights operated by the PIA for Quetta and Faisalabad.

The development comes amid high prevalence of coronavirus in various parts of the world and the rising number of infections in the country.

It should be noted that in the the last 24 hours, 113 more people died from the deadly coronavirus across the country, while over 4,000 new cases were reported.