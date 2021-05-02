Adsense 970×250

Coronavirus: Punjab Government bans Aitkaaf in mosques

Web Desk

02nd May, 2021. 11:45 am
The Government of Punjab has banned Aitkaaf in mosques amid rising coronavirus cases in the province, the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department announced.

Aitkaaf is a period of retreat in a mosque for a certain number of days in accordance with a Muslim’s own wish. It is mostly observed during the last 10 days of Ramazan.

Pakistan is currently battling a raging third wave of coronavirus, with Punjab reporting the highest number of deaths and new cases. The province has reported 304,889 cases and 8,550 deaths so far due to the coronavirus.

Whereas, the number of recoveries in the province has reached 250,033 with 15,248 active cases.

Earlier Punjab government ordered all businesses to close by 6 pm till May 17 due to the rise in coronavirus cases across the province.

According to notification from Punjab health department only Vaccine centres, petrol pumps, pharmacies, poultry, and vegetable shops will be exempted from the restriction. In the province, there will be a complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.

Restaurants can only offer takeaways and home delivery whereas all indoor weddings and functions have been banned.

While, outdoor weddings will only be prohibited in different cities such as Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Lahore, Multan, Mandai Bahauddin, Narowal, Okara, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura and Vehari.

As per notification, all public and private offices will operate from 9 am to 5 pm with 50% workforce.

Cinemas, theatres, parks, and gyms will remain closed in Punjab.

