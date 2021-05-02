Coronavirus: Punjab Government bans Aitkaaf in mosques

Adsense 300×250

The Government of Punjab has banned Aitkaaf in mosques amid rising coronavirus cases in the province, the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department announced.

Aitkaaf is a period of retreat in a mosque for a certain number of days in accordance with a Muslim’s own wish. It is mostly observed during the last 10 days of Ramazan.

Pakistan is currently battling a raging third wave of coronavirus, with Punjab reporting the highest number of deaths and new cases. The province has reported 304,889 cases and 8,550 deaths so far due to the coronavirus.

Whereas, the number of recoveries in the province has reached 250,033 with 15,248 active cases.