Coronavirus: Schools to remain closed till May 23

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

14th May, 2021. 11:03 am
Schools across the province of Punjab will remain closed till May 23, owing to the spike of coronavirus infections.

According to the details, Education Minister Punjab Murad Raas in his tweet announced that all Public and Private Schools of Punjab will remain closed till May 23, 2021, due to COVID 19 situation.

The Minister added that a review meeting will be held on May 18th, 2021.

He also urged the people to make sure following of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government.

On May 8, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that all educational institutions — schools, colleges, universities, and others — will remain closed till May 23.

The NCOC said a meeting to review the decision would be held on May 18 and the decision to reopen the educational institutions would be taken after taking into account the coronavirus situation at the time.

“In view of ongoing disease trends, education institutes earlier closed till 17th May will continue to remain closed till 23rd May ’21,” said NCOC.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 48 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 873,220. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 19,384 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,517 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

324,106 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 296,364 in Sindh, 126,403 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 78,969 in Islamabad, 23,778 in Balochistan, 18,186 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,414 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

