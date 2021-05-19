Corps Commander Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs: ISPR

On Wednesday, Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has visited Central Police Office Karachi.

According to the details, Corps Comd was received by IG Police Mushtaq Mahar. He laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered Fatiha.

While interacting with all ranks of Police, Corps Commander appreciated the dedication of Sindh Police in maintaining law and order in Karachi and Interior Sindh.

Corps Commander paid rich tribute to police shuhada (martyrs) and also met with family members of Shuhada.