COVID-19 in Pakistan: National Death tally nears 1900

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 10:17 am
Pakistan during the period of 24 hours, added 78 more deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the national tally which now stands at 18,993.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 3,447 new positive cases were reported in the country in the said period, after which the national tally of confirmed cases jumped to 861,473.

Pakistan has conducted 37,756 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,447 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 9.12 percent.
So far, 753,712 patients have recuperated from the disease.

NCOC meanwhile, has shown concern on reported violations of the instructions from various cities regarding implementation of SOPs during 8th to 16th of this month.

In a special session chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar in Islamabad, the forum instructed all provinces to ensure complete compliance of instructions with full administrative control.

All markets, businesses, and shops will remain closed except essential services including Grocery Stores, Medical Stores, Medical Facilities and Vaccination Centres, Vegetable, Fruit, Chicken and Meat Shops, Bakeries, Petrol Pumps, Food Takeaways and E-Commerce (Home Delivery), Utility Services and Media offices.

Similarly, all tourist resorts, formal and informal picnic spots, public parks, shopping malls, all hotels and restaurants around tourist spots will also remain closed during this period.

Tourists leading to any tourism destination will not be allowed to enter tourist destinations.

Moreover, a ban on inter-provincial, inter-city, and intra-city public transport will be imposed, except for private vehicles, taxis, rickshaws with 50% occupancy.

