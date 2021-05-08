COVID-19: Pakistan Enters Complete Eight-Day Lockdown As Eid Nears

Under Pakistan’s partial lockdown, all but essential shops, businesses and markets will remain closed until 16 May.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had presided over a meeting of the Coronavirus Taskforce at CM House on Thursday.

The Coronavirus Task Force meeting has decided to ban takeaways from restaurants and allow only home deliveries from Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9.

The meeting was held to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation and decided to further tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The decisions taken during the meeting are as follows:

No takeaways will be allowed after the sunset from Friday to Sunday. Only home deliveries will be allowed. Grocery shops to shut at 6 pm. Karachi’s beaches including Hawksbay and Seaview will remain closed during the Eid holidays. Pharmacies have been exempted from business timing restrictions. Vaccination centres will operate round the clock.

The meeting decided to force more limitations from Sunday till the Eid holidays are over.