COVID-19: Pakistan Enters Complete Eight-Day Lockdown As Eid Nears

Pakistan has declared a complete eight-day complete lockdown ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have entered a full lockdown from May 8 to May 15 from 6 pm onwards amidst rising COVID-19 infections.
Non-essential businesses and tourism sites must close and travel across the country are restricted from 8-16 May.
However, the Sindh government will begin lockdown restrictions in the province between Saturday and Sunday night.
The notification further added that roadblocks will be set up at various places to keep people confined to their homes from Saturday and Sunday night.
Trains coming to Sindh will also be kept closed till May 15.
All markets, businesses and shops will remain closed from 8 to 16 May except essential services which include grocery stores, pharmacies, meat shops, bakeries, food takeaways etc.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/JwFjf5gFq5
Note that, the country is currently battling the third wave of coronavirus infections, recording more than 140,000 cases and 3,000 deaths in April.
Officials had warned restrictions could be necessary given neighbouring India’s devastating surge in cases.
Pakistan recorded an additional 4,109 positive cases on Saturday, according to the health ministry. The actual number of infections is likely to be higher because of under-reporting.
Under Pakistan’s partial lockdown, all but essential shops, businesses and markets will remain closed until 16 May.
Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had presided over a meeting of the Coronavirus Taskforce at CM House on Thursday.
The Coronavirus Task Force meeting has decided to ban takeaways from restaurants and allow only home deliveries from Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9.
The meeting was held to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation and decided to further tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
The decisions taken during the meeting are as follows:
- No takeaways will be allowed after the sunset from Friday to Sunday.
- Only home deliveries will be allowed.
- Grocery shops to shut at 6 pm.
- Karachi’s beaches including Hawksbay and Seaview will remain closed during the Eid holidays.
- Pharmacies have been exempted from business timing restrictions.
- Vaccination centres will operate round the clock.
The meeting decided to force more limitations from Sunday till the Eid holidays are over.