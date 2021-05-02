Adsense 300×250

On Sunday, the Health Minister of Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the Gujranwala is facing severe difficulties in accommodating coronavirus patients as the usage of ventilators in the metropolis has reached its maximum capacity.

According to the details, in a statement today, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Lahore has dropped to 18 percent from 23 percent.

She said that the COVID-19 patients are facing difficulties in Gujranwala as the usage of ventilators in the metropolis is 100 percent. She also said that five more ventilators will be provided to Gujranwala.

Earlier, the Health Minister said, “We are increasing the number of vaccination centers in Punjab. Our target is to vaccinate 80,000 people daily in the province. We are ensuring an uninterrupted supply of oxygen in Punjab and in complete coordination with private hospitals for the treatment of corona patients.

The coronavirus situation is being monitored continuously in Punjab. Vaccination staff is being doubled at vaccination centers to cope with the increasing rush. As per directions from the NCOC, the SOPs are being implemented and our special focus is on gradual scale-up of vaccination of people.

Let it be known that Pakistan has reported 113 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 829,933. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 18,070.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,414 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.