Double Click 900 x 250

COVID-19: Sindh bans unnecessary movement of Karachi citizens after 8 pm

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 12:56 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
COVID-19: Sindh bans unnecessary movement of Karachi citizens after 8 pm
Double Click 300 x 250

In wake of the rising coronavirus cases, the government of Sindh has decided to ban the unnecessary movement of people after 8 pm from May 25 in Karachi.

According to the details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while chairing the meeting of the Anti-coronavirus Task Force directed IG Sindh to stop people from moving in vehicles unnecessarily but those who are going to the hospital or for any other necessary work should not be stopped.

In addition to this, the meeting also decided to turn off the lights in the parks after sunset. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said if the citizens cooperate with the authorities, the cases would decline after two weeks after which people could move towards normal working hours.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services says the first batch of China’s single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine would be available for administration to the citizens by the end of this month after thorough rigorous quality control checks.

As per reports, the first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine is being processed at the National Institute of Health’s plant, which was set up for this purpose last month, and a specially trained team is working on it.

Moreover, according to the reports, the National Institute of Health would be able to produce three million doses per month which would significantly reduce the country’s dependence on other countries.

Double Click 728 x 90

Read More

Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People
6 mins ago
Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People

The Department of Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) has decided to...
Bahrain suspends flights from Pakistan
19 mins ago
Bahrain Suspends Entry of Travellers From Pakistan, Other 4 Countries

The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has imposed a travel ban on...
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm
24 mins ago
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm

The Deep Depression over the east-central of the Bay of Bengal turned...
Wasim Akram feels Amir should be included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup
30 mins ago
Wasim Akram urges PCB to bring Amir back for T20 World cup

Former captain and Cricket legend Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan Cricket Board...
Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari
40 mins ago
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, the couple which had garnered immense hate...
Bella Hadid Dior Ties
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid’s Affiliation With Famous Brand In Tumult After Pro-Palestine Protest

After receiving intense flak for standing against the Israelis in support of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People
6 mins ago
Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People

The Department of Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) has decided to...
Bahrain suspends flights from Pakistan
19 mins ago
Bahrain Suspends Entry of Travellers From Pakistan, Other 4 Countries

The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has imposed a travel ban on...
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm
24 mins ago
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm

The Deep Depression over the east-central of the Bay of Bengal turned...
Wasim Akram feels Amir should be included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup
30 mins ago
Wasim Akram urges PCB to bring Amir back for T20 World cup

Former captain and Cricket legend Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan Cricket Board...