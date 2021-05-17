Double Click 970×250

COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 03:40 pm
Spokesperson Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab said on Monday warned of strict decisions if the positivity ratio of coronavirus cases keeps increasing in the province.

According to the details, while addressing the news conference today, Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that the positivity ratio of COVID cases soared to 24% in Karachi, during the last 24 hours, followed by Hyderabad where the positivity rate recorded at 11.8pc.

The Spokesperson urged the masses to wear masks, get vaccinated against the COVID-19, and follow other health protocols.

He also said that the Sindh government installed a power plant in Jamshoro for the production of oxygen.

He said that the Sindh Government is in talks with Guddu power plant management to explore the same.

The plant needs to be assessed for whether it has the technology to manufacture oxygen, he said. “This way, Balochistan and South Punjab can also be catered to.”

Murtaza Wahab also spoke about coronavirus SOPs implemented by the federal government’s NCOC and said it should not have relaxed them just yet.

