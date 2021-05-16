Double Click 970×250

Cyclone Tauktae: Pakistan Meteorological Department issues 7th alert

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 11:20 pm
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has issued a seventh alert on Severe Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE“.

According to the PMD, the cyclone has moved Northward at a speed of 15 Kmph during the last 12 hours and now lay centered at 2000 PST of 16 May 2021 near latitude 16.8N and longitude 72.4E, at a distance of about 1000 km south-southeast of Karachi.

PMD further stated in the alert that maximum sustained winds around the system center are 150-170 Kmph gusting to 190 Kmph. The system is likely to move further north/northwestward and cross Indian Gujarat by 17 May night/18 May morning.

As per the alert, dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 40-60 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts during 17- 19 May 2021.

On the other hand, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaeed- Banzirabad, districts likely to experience hot/very hot weather with gusty winds during the next two days. Sea Conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till 19 May 2021.

