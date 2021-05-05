Double Click 970×250

Deeply Saddened By Demise Of Ashraf Sehrai In Illegal Indian Custody: PM

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 12:53 am
Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled the demise of Kashmiri leader Mohammad Ashraf Khan, aka Sehrai, chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and a lifetime aide of Syed Ali Geelani.

In his message on Twitter, PM wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in illegal Indian custody. India’s oppression of Kashmiris is a blot on int community’s collective conscience. We will continue to support Kashmiris’ just struggle for the right to self-determination in acc with UNSC Resolutions.”

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was on July 12, 2020, shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu after being booked under the draconian Public Safety Act.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration.

His family members were kept unaware of his health condition. He was nearly 80 years old.

His condition deteriorated in jail, but was not given timely access to a doctor and was only shifted, yesterday, to a hospital in Jammu where he died.

Call For Strike

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a complete shutdown, tomorrow, in protest against the death of senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in mysterious conditions in jail.

The call for the strike has been given by APHC Working Vice-Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar. He appealed to the freedom-loving people to fully participate in the protest strike against the custodial killing of the senior Hurriyat leader.

