Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the Punjab government has achieved tax targets in the budget.

While talking in BOL News Program National Debate, the provincial minister said that GDP has risen to 4% due to government measures.

Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the government can create jobs to some extent adding that the growth rate must be raised to 8% to end unemployment.

He added that the average income of Pakistanis increased by 13% and employees’ salaries to be increased by 25%.

“Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab government performed well and wheat production has increased by 10% this year,” the minister added.

Commenting on South Punjab, Punjab Finance Minister said that South Punjab needs a two-thirds majority to form a separate province.

“We would have made South Punjab a province if there was a two-thirds majority in the federation, he added.

He said the money has allocated in the budget for South Punjab and the quota for South Punjab has also been kept at 32% in government jobs.

talking about the health sector in Punjab, the minister said the most modern hospital is under construction in Punjab and the Punjab government has a special focus on the health sector.