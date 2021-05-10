President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that development projects will provide employment to the youth of Balochistan.

President Dr. Arif Alvi called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai on Monday at Governor House.

As per the details, The political situation in the country and development plans of the federal government in Balochistan were discussed during the meeting.

The President said that the federal and provincial governments have launched several major projects for the economic and social development of Balochistan.

Dr. Arif Alvi also said that Balochistan was neglected in the past governments, this will never happen in the PTI government.

President Dr Arif Alvi further said that CPEC projects and Gwadar port would change the fortunes of the province while development projects would also provide employment to the youth of Balochistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is fully focusing on the uplift of Balochistan.

According to the details, the Prime Minister addressed the ground-breaking ceremony of various projects in Quetta.

During his address, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the determination of his government to develop the Western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to connect areas, which were neglected in the past.

Imran Khan said the Balochistan province was neglected in the past and now PTI Government is fully focusing to bring this province to par with other developed parts of the country.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, also directed National Highway Authority, to ensure top quality of roads being constructed in Balochistan.

He said 11,000 kilometers long roads were constructed in 15 years, whereas infrastructure projects with a total length of 3,300 kilometers in just two and half years of the PTI government.

Imran Khan pointed out that the reason behind China’s success today is the efforts it made to bring the poor out of poverty.

‘Recently, the country eliminated extreme poverty,’ said the Prime Minister, adding that, ‘this is the first time a country has achieved something like this.’

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is China’s attempt to bring development and growth in its western areas that have been left behind, PM Khan said.

In addition to this, Imran Khan lauded the Balochistan government for its multiple initiatives in the province and promised to distribute health cards among people in the province.