ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway approved in today’s ECNEC meeting.

The Minister wrote on Twitter, “Inshallah NHA will soon start the work of contractor selection for this project.”

“Earlier, the Public-Private Partnership Board had also approved the project. The project is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Sindh package,” he added.

آج کی ECNEC میٹنگ میں سکھر – حیدر آباد موٹر وے کی منظوری دے دی گئی. انشاءاللہ جلد ہی NHA اس منصوبے کے لیے کنٹریکٹر سلیکشن کا کام شروع کر دے گا. اس سے پہلے پبلک پرائیویٹ پارٹنر شپ بورڈ نے بھی اس منصوبے کی منظوری دے دی تھی. یہ منصوبہ وزیراعظم عمران خان کے سندھ پیکج کا حصہ ہے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 26, 2021

A few hours ago Asad Umar announced in another Tweet that Pakistan will start a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years and above from tomorrow.

Asad Umar in his tweet informed that the vaccine registration for people above 19 years will begin from May 27 (Thursday) and the registration is now open.

“In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination,” he wrote.