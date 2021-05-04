Double Click 970×250

ECP Orders recounting of votes in NA-249 by-polls

Arhama Altaf

04th May, 2021. 03:59 pm
ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has on Tuesday (today) accepted the plea of PML-N’s Miftah Ismail for vote recounts of NA-249 by-poll results.

A four-member commission of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the plea.

The ECP directed all parties to reach the office of the returning officer on May 6 at 9am to recount votes in the NA-249 Karachi by-election.

Previously, the ECP had dismissed pleas of PTI and PML-N candidates seeking to recount votes in the NA-249 Karachi by-election.

The commission’s returning officer (RO) dismissed the election petitions filed by PTI’s Amjad Afridi and PML-N’s Miftah Ismail.

Miftah Ismail pointed out discrepancies in Form-45 and Form-47. He wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner to have his grievance redressed after the RO rejected his vote recount plea.

Note that Abdul Qadir Mandokhail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had secured victory in the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday in the city’s District West.

PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhail bagged 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail who secured 15,473. While Nazir Ahmed of outlawed TLP trailed on the third position by receiving 11,125 votes.

PSP’s Mustafa Kamal acquire only 9,227 votes, followed by PTI’s Amjad Afridi with 8,922 votes and MQM-P’s Muhammed Mursaleen with 7,511 votes.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates mid-way into counting, capturing the attention of audiences awaiting results.

The PML-N blamed PPP for attempting to rig the result, saying they would not accept the result without challenging the Election Commission.

