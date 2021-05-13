Eid Al-Fitr: Leaked audio of a Ruet Cleric sparks controversy

Is it Eid or not? Pakistan was already unrestful after the late announcement of the Shawwal moon sighting, however, the leaked audio of a Ruet-e-Hilal committee member has raised question marks on the credibility of the committee under the new chairman.

The video doing which is doing rounds on social media has sparked a new controversy, that whether its Eid or not.

The viral video clip features a member of the committee who is on a call with someone without realizing that the microphones and cameras set for the press conference was on and recording. The cleric can be heard saying, ‘We are Missing Mufti Muneeb.’

As per the reports, the leaked video of a Ruet cleric allegedly saying that there are orders to declare Eid on 13 May was enough to fan the conspiracy of match-fixing.

Watch the clip:

Mufti Muneeb Objects Today’s Eid

Earlier today, former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman also raised objections on the decision of the Committee for declaring Eid Al -Fitr today and asked the nation to observe one more fast as ‘Qaza Roza’.

While talking to the media in Karachi, President of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris and Chairman of Darul Uloom Naeemia Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman expressed displeasure on the decision of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, saying that, ‘I have been crying all night over the decision.’

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said, ‘Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was waiting for the crescent sighting confirmation from Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai of Qasim Ali Khan Mosque, as soon as they announced Eid, the Committee did the same.’

He appealed, ‘Muslims must observe one fast more as ‘Roza Qaza.’ Adding that, ‘one-day Itikaf is also necessary to be observed.’

Meanwhile, the Nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today (Thursday) with religious zeal and fervor amidst Covid-19 measures.

Eid prayers were held at open places, in mosques, and Eidgahs in all cities and towns with strict adherence to SOPs of social distancing and other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country while in sermons, the Ulema highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prayers were also offered for the Muslims of Palestine and the Indians who illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people are being subjected to oppression and brutality.

Fawad Chaudhry’s Moon Math

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s information and broadcasting minister, Fawad Chaudhry shared his thoughts on the age of the new moon being 13 hours and 42 minutes in Pakistan, and how it was impossible to sight it. He claimed that Eid will fall on Friday, 14 May.

اس وقت چاند کی عمر پاکستان میں 13 گھنٹے 42 منٹ ہے لہذا چاند کا آج نظر آنا ممکن ہی نہیں جن حضرات نے عید سعودیہ کے ساتھ منانی ہے یہ ان کی آپشن ہے لیکن جھوٹ بول کر ماہ مقدس کا اختتام کرنا کہاں کی عقلمندی ہو گی، سیدھا کہیں کہ ہمیں عید افغانستان یا سعودیہ کے مطابق منانی ہے۔۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 12, 2021

He also suggested that there are people who want to celebrate Eid with Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan, and they should plainly confess it.

“Why conclude the holy month with a lie?” he tweeted.

Who are these people that the minister refers to — the ones who recently came back from a ‘successful’ visit with pockets full of rice? Or are these the people who are superstitious about Eid falling on a Friday and think it could be a bad omen for the government?