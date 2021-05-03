Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays To Be Observed From May 10 to May 15

The Interior Ministry said in a notification on Monday that 5-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be observed throughout Pakistan from May 10 to 15.

The decision came after National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recommended 5-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in the country.

“Announcement of Eid Holidays from 10-15 May 2021 — clearly stating the intention of reducing national mobility,” read the statement from the NCOC.

As the coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in Pakistan, NCOC has also announced comprehensive guidelines by the name of “STAY HOME-STAY SAFE — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021”.

It is pertinent to mention here that a notification by the official body was issued earlier. Other than essential services all shops, businesses, and markets will remain shut during the Eid holidays, the notification read.

On the other hand, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops, grocery, medical stores, vaccination centers will remain open during the holidays.

The guidelines for Youm-e-Ali (RA), Aitekaf, Shabe-e-Qadr would be issued on May 01.

NCOC announces ‘Stay Home Stay Safe Strategy’ for mobility control from 8-16th May 21 including Eid ul Fitr holidays pic.twitter.com/6yqo4BnV9r — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 29, 2021

Earlier, the NCOC had advised the government to declare Eid holidays from May 10 to May 16 owing to the rampant increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

Also, the body had decided to extend the countrywide ban until April 13 amid the third wave of coronavirus.

In light of the decision, partial restrictions remained on educational institutions in the more affected areas, with limited business hours.

The statement further added that consultations on coronavirus restrictions and other issues during Ramadan will be held on Monday, April 12.

The NCOC had clarified that a large quantity of vaccines is expected to arrive in Pakistan after Eid.