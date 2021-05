Eid Ul Fitr To Be Celebrated On 14th May: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on 14th May 2021.

The federal minister took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and said,

“Although the final announcement of Eid is to be made by the Ruet e Hilal Committee, However, According to the calendar and Ruet App, the moon will appear on May 13th and Eid will be on May 14th.”

اگرچہ عید کا حتمی اعلان رویت ھلال کمیٹی نے کرنا ہے لیکن @MinistryofST کے بنائے گئے کیلنڈر اور Ruet App (رویت) کے مطابق چاند 13 مئ کو نظر آ پائے گا اور عید 14 مئ کو ہو گی۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2021

It should be noted that Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry had earlier predicted the date of Eid-ul-Adha on social media last year as well.