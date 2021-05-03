Double Click 970×250

Eleven More Coronavirus Patients Die In Last 24 Hours: CM Sindh

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 12:53 am
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 895 new cases have reported and 11 COVID-19 positive patients died in the last 24 hours.

According to the details, Murad Ali Shah said that 12696 more samples of Coronavirus patients have been tested in the last 24 hours while 3680680 total sample have been tested in Sindh so far.

He said that today 500 more patients have recovered from the virus while overall 26577 patients have recovered in the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also said that the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province has risen to 4678 while 16066 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15430 patients are isolated at home and 5 patients at isolation centres while 631 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the condition of 592 patients infected with Coronavirus is said to be critical while at present 53 patients are on ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah further said that out of 895 cases across the province, 426 new cases are from Karachi while 221 in Eastern District, 64 in Malir District, 63 in Central District, 60 in South District, 12 in Korangi and 12 in Hyderabad. 146, 45 in Jamshoro, 43 in Larkana, 41 in Naushahro Feroze, 38 in Kashmore and 36 in Mirpur Khas.

Besides, 24 new cases have been reported in Khairpur, 14 in Dadu Sanghar, 13 in Matiari, 9-9 in Sukkur and Nawabshah, 3 in Badin, 2-2 in Shikarpur, Jacobabad and one in Umerkot.

