Every politician has the right to be one with the public, Maryam Nawaz

While talking to the media, Maryam Nawaz said that PPP recognizes Shahbaz Sharif as Leader of Opposition, and that PDM has its own strategy and Parliament has its own strategy, so the two should not be combined. As Leader of the Opposition, Shahbaz Sharif is aware of his responsibilities. The PDM has a completely independent role.

پی ڈی ایم مکمل طور پہ خود مختار ہے پیپلزپارٹی اب پی ڈی ایم کا حصہ نہیں ہے اور میرا ہدف بھی نہیں ہے

پاور کمزوری سےبات نہیں کرتی جہاں آپ نے کمزوری دکھائی وہاں آپکا دشمن آپ پہ حملہ کرے گا.ٹرے میں رکھ کر کبھی آپکو کوئی چیز نہیں ملتی آپکو اپناحق لڑ کے لینا پڑتا ہے@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/ycElmqE033 — PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 29, 2021

She further said that PPP is no longer a part of PDM so it is not her duty to answer questions regarding them or on their behalf. “Please do not repeatedly ask me about PPP” said Maryam Nawaz.

She said that nothing can be achieved if things are served to you in a silver platter, but you have to fight and snatch your rights.

“Today media representatives and judges are being attacked in the country for speaking the truth and writing the truth. The struggle for our people has forced undemocratic forces to retreat. All this is not reconciliation.”

Democratically speaking, she said that now the power will be given to the people of Pakistan and no political party will consider themselves in power as the source of power will be given to the people. PDM has the right to go to the people, and that standing with the people is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength of PDM.

میرے دل کو بہت تکلیف پہنچتی ہے جب سچ لکھنے سچ بولنے کی سزا صحافیوں کو دی جاتی ہے آپ سب کو خراج تحسین پیش کرتی ہوں اور میں دل کی گہرائیوں سے آپکے ساتھ ہوں کہ آپ نے اس جبر کے نظام میں حق کی آواز اٹھائی اور سچ بولا.@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/iBDOcYvT8b — Zeeshan Malik (@ZeshanMalick) May 29, 2021