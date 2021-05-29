Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Every politician has the right to be one with the public, Maryam Nawaz

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 11:17 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Maryam Nawaz

While talking to the media, Maryam Nawaz said that PPP recognizes Shahbaz Sharif as Leader of Opposition, and that PDM has its own strategy and Parliament has its own strategy, so the two should not be combined. As Leader of the Opposition, Shahbaz Sharif is aware of his responsibilities. The PDM has a completely independent role.

She further said that PPP is no longer a part of PDM so it is not her duty to answer questions regarding them or on their behalf. “Please do not repeatedly ask me about PPP” said Maryam Nawaz.

She said that nothing can be achieved if things are served to you in a silver platter, but you have to fight and snatch your rights.

“Today media representatives and judges are being attacked in the country for speaking the truth and writing the truth. The struggle for our people has forced undemocratic forces to retreat. All this is not reconciliation.”

Democratically speaking, she said that now the power will be given to the people of Pakistan and no political party will consider themselves in power as the source of power will be given to the people. PDM has the right to go to the people, and that standing with the people is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength of PDM.

Also Read

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

bus
2 hours ago
4 lecturers killed and 13 injured in University bus blast in Afghanistan

An Alberoni University bus blown up in Afghanistan which killed four lecturers...
Tax-GDP
3 hours ago
Tax-GDP continues to be at historic low: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal tweeted saying that the Tax-GDP rate...
illegal cigarettes
4 hours ago
IREN launches nationwide operations against illegal cigarettes

Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) launched nationwide operations against non-duty paid and...
President Alvi
6 hours ago
President Alvi expresses acrimony over Israel’s ‘barbaric bombing’

President Dr Arif Alvi has on Saturday expressed extreme displeasure over the...
exams
7 hours ago
10, 12 Exams To Be Held From June 23rd-29th: NCOC

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) announced on Saturday that the...
Kendall Jenner with Devin Booker
8 hours ago
Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Together? Find Out!

Model ‘Kendall Jenner’ and basketball star ‘Devin Booker’ were seen enjoying time...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

bus
2 hours ago
4 lecturers killed and 13 injured in University bus blast in Afghanistan

An Alberoni University bus blown up in Afghanistan which killed four lecturers...
Shahid Kapoor
2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor Wishes Dad Pankaj Kapur On His Birthday

The Shandaar actor Pankaj Kapur turns 67, on this event Shahid Kapoor...
Tax-GDP
3 hours ago
Tax-GDP continues to be at historic low: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal tweeted saying that the Tax-GDP rate...
Katrina Kaif
4 hours ago
Katrina Kaif hits 80 Million followers on Instagram

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has crossed 80 million followers on Instagram. The...