Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued

Evicting parents will be punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine or both, the President issued the ordinance.

According to details, President Dr Arif Alvi has issued the Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021 under Article 89 of the Constitution, the purpose of which is to provide protection against forcible eviction of parents by children.

Under the ordinance, evicting parents would be a punishable offence, and it would result in imprisonment for up to one year, a fine or both. Even if the home is owned or rented by the children, the parents will not be evicted.

The ordinance further stated that if the house is owned by the parents, the parents will have the power to evict the children.

The home must be vacated if parents give written notice to their children. Failure to vacate on time will result in imprisonment for up to 30 days, a fine or both.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi under the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance empowered the Sessions Courts to hear rape cases.

Under the ordinance, rape cases will be heard in session courts till the establishment of special courts across the country, national news agency Associated of Pakistan reported.