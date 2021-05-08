Double Click 970×250

Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 10:14 pm
Adsense 300×600
Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued

Evicting parents will be punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine or both, the President issued the ordinance.

According to details, President Dr Arif Alvi has issued the Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021 under Article 89 of the Constitution, the purpose of which is to provide protection against forcible eviction of parents by children.

Under the ordinance, evicting parents would be a punishable offence, and it would result in imprisonment for up to one year, a fine or both. Even if the home is owned or rented by the children, the parents will not be evicted.

The ordinance further stated that if the house is owned by the parents, the parents will have the power to evict the children.

The home must be vacated if parents give written notice to their children. Failure to vacate on time will result in imprisonment for up to 30 days, a fine or both.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi under the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance empowered the Sessions Courts to hear rape cases.

Under the ordinance, rape cases will be heard in session courts till the establishment of special courts across the country, national news agency Associated of Pakistan reported.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40
21 mins ago
Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40

A blast near a secondary school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed...
Eid ul Fitr Pakistan
26 mins ago
Eid ul Fitr Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Wednesday for sighting of Shawwal moon

Central Ruet e Hilal Committee to meet in Islamabad Meeting to be...
Eid ul fitr holidays 2021
41 mins ago
Eid holidays notification 2021: NCOC announced Eid Holidays from May 10th-15th

Eid holidays notification 2021: The government of Sindh announced Eid holidays throughout...
covid 19 india
46 mins ago
COVID-19 India: More than 4,000 deaths in a day, India faces further devastation due to coronavirus

NEW DELHI: According to government data, India on Saturday recorded more than...
Kangana Ranaut Calls COVID-19 "Small Time Flu" After Testing Positive
59 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut Calls COVID-19 “Small Time Flu” After Testing Positive

The most controversial actress of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has contracted  Covid-19 as...
Weekly Inflation
1 hour ago
0.50% increase in Weekly inflation: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics

The weekly inflation has increased in the country by 0.50%, in comparison...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40
21 mins ago
Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40

A blast near a secondary school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed...
Eid ul Fitr Pakistan
26 mins ago
Eid ul Fitr Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Wednesday for sighting of Shawwal moon

Central Ruet e Hilal Committee to meet in Islamabad Meeting to be...
Eid ul fitr holidays 2021
41 mins ago
Eid holidays notification 2021: NCOC announced Eid Holidays from May 10th-15th

Eid holidays notification 2021: The government of Sindh announced Eid holidays throughout...
covid 19 india
46 mins ago
COVID-19 India: More than 4,000 deaths in a day, India faces further devastation due to coronavirus

NEW DELHI: According to government data, India on Saturday recorded more than...