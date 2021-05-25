Double Click 728 x 90
Faisal Vawda seeks stay of proceedings on the issue of dual citizenship

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 05:51 pm
Faisal Vawda

The Sindh High Court had a hearing today regarding a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda, seeking stay of proceedings in the Election Commission on the issue of dual citizenship.

The court once again refused to issue a restraining order to stop the ECP from taking action.

Abdullah Hinjra, an officer for the Election Commission, told the court that the Election Commission had hired a private lawyer, Mansoor Mir, to pursue the case, but that time should be allowed for arguments.

The court summoned the new ECP counsel for the next hearing and adjourned further hearing of the petition till June 4.

Faisal Wawda’s lawyer argued in court that a brief date should be given and a case has been filed in the Election Commission on June 15. Illegal proceedings are underway in the commission and it should be stopped.

Justice Amjad Ali Sahito commented saying that the question is whether Faisal Vawda had dual citizenship at the time of submission of nomination papers.

To this, Faisal Vawda’s lawyer said that Faisal Vawda has submitted a complete record and that his media trial is ongoing at all times.

