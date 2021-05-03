Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan Hold Joint Press Conference Today

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan have on Monday (today) hold a joint press conference in Islamabad.

The government has fixed an electoral reforms agenda to ensure transparency in all kinds of the election process.

Babar Awan, while speaking to media officials said, “The reforms agenda envisages a series of amendments to the constitution and the Election Act 2017.”

He said, “The reforms agenda will be put forth before the stakeholders including the civil society, the media and bar councils and associations for their inputs.”

Awan added that section 94 will be amended to give the right of franchise to overseas Pakistanis.

The Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs stressed that there should also be democracy within the political parties. Therefore, it has been decided to bring an amendment in section 202 under which the political parties having representation of ten thousand members will be able to get themselves registered.

A new section of 213A is also being introduced making it compulsory for the political parties to hold their annual conventions. An amendment in section 15 will provide an opportunity for the candidates to challenge the polling staff.

“It is also being proposed that the electoral rolls be prepared on the basis of registration data available with the NADRA. He said we also want the delimitation of constituencies on the basis of registered voters,” added Babar Awan.

On the other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the government wants to get the reforms agenda passed from the parliament through consensus.

“If the opposition parties are not ready for the reforms, it will impede the process of political and democratic development,” he added.

The Information Minister said it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the political parties sit together to carry out the electoral reforms.

He went on to add, “The reforms will enhance the confidence of the people, political parties and intelligentsia on the election process. He defended the use of electronic voting machines in the election saying it will ensure early results.”