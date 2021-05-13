Double Click 970×250

Fawad Chaudhry Clarifies Reports Of Putting Shehbaz Sharif’s Name On ECL

Aizbah Khan

14th May, 2021.
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has clarified the reports of putting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

He took to Twitter and wrote, ” Baseless reports are circulating of putting Shehbaz Sharif’s name on ECL no such notification has been issued yet, however, the Cabinet Committee has recommended putting Shehbaz Sharif’s name in ECL adding that it will be implemented as per the procedure.”

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif has been put on Exit Control List (ECL).

While talking to the media in Rawalpindi after offering Eid prayers, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that a summary in this regard has also been forwarded to the cabinet.

It is worth mentioning here that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on May 08, a day after the Lahore High Court granted one-time permission to him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

