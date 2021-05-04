Double Click 970×250

Fawad Chaudhry Demands Re-election In NA-249 Karachi Constituency

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 05:46 pm
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the turnout in NA-249 was very low due to coronavirus, he demanded re-election in the constituency.

During a press briefing in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz are immature leadership who do not know the role of parliament.

He said that the politics of PML-N and PPP was coming to an end.

Fawad Chaudhry said that today the Cabinet has approved two ordinances under which the Election Commission will be able to use EVM machine.

He said that there are four aspects of electoral reform while Pakistanis living abroad will get the right to vote through voting.

he said that Islamabad was at the forefront in implementing SOPs.

He said that the government of Sindh has failed to implement Coronavirus SOPs in the province.

He said that most of the deaths were recorded in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Fawad Chaudhry said that 161 people died yesterday while 3,377 people were tested positive with coronavirus.

He said that the lockdown during the Eid holidays was aimed at curbing the rise in cases and hoped that the Sindh government would pay special attention to it.

He said that approval has been given to issue a commemorative coin on the occasion of completion of 100 years of NED University.

The Federal Minister said that a 90-day grace period has been given to the prisoners on the occasion of Eid while this concession will not be given to the prisoners involved in serious crimes.

