Fawad Chaudhry Lambastes Decision of Allowing Shehbaz Sharif To Fly Abroad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that allowing Shahbaz Sharif who is involved in money laundering of billions of rupees to fly abroad is a mockery of the law.
The minister took to Twitter and wrote that the PTI government will take all legal steps against the decision. The Prime Minister has pointed out the weaknesses of our justice system many times but the opposition is not ready for reforms and the main reason is that their interests are attached to this rotten system.
While sharing the document he further wrote, “Shahbaz Sharif had submitted this guarantee in court to get Nawaz Sharif out of the country, now instead of giving notice to Shahbaz Sharif for giving fake guarantee, Nawaz Sharif is being called back, Shahbaz Sharif himself is allowed to go abroad.
Note that, on Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the reserved verdict on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif’s plea seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.
According to the details, the Lahore High Court has conditionally allowed Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad.
As per the orders of the court, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is bound to return to Pakistan after 8 weeks.
The court also issued notice to the federal government and sought a detailed report and response in the next hearing.
Justice Ali Baqir Najafi while heard the plea of Opposition Leader in Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.
On Thursday, during the hearing of the petition, Shahbaz Sharif told the court that he needs to travel abroad for medical treatment, therefore his name should be removed from the list.
He further told the court that he had travelled abroad for treatment purposes in the past as well and came back to Pakistan.
He stated that he has served as the provincial chief minister thrice and is not a terrorist so why his name was included in the blacklist.
The PML-N leader had moved a writ petition in the LHC, stating that he was granted bail in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills references, after which he went abroad and flew back after four months.
He stated that after his return, the federal government added his name to the blacklist without any reason.
On April 23, Shehbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after getting bail from the Lahore High Court in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.
Shahbaz was arrested in September 2020 in money laundering and assets beyond means case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after a court in Lahore had rejected his bail application in the money laundering case.
The NAB had alleged that Shahbaz’s family had assets of around Rs16.5 million till 1990 which increased to over Rs7 billion in 2018.