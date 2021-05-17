Fawad Chaudhry lambasts Indian Govt. for mishandling COVID-19 crisis

Federal Information Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday lashed out at the Indian government for mishandling the coronavirus crisis, which is now posing a great threat to the whole region.

According to the details, Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet on Monday criticized the Modi administration for its huge failure in handling the COVID-19 situation.

In his tweet, the Minister wrote:

Indian Government handling of #Corona has created an international crisis, whole region is now suffering because of #HugeIndianFailure to face the challenge, prayers are with people of India but irresponsible decision making of Indian leaders have now endangered even neighbors

Fawad Chaudhry earlier extended his thoughts and prayers to the people of India as the country has reported a record surge in Covid-19 cases.

“May God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon,” said Fawad.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 2, 81,386 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours along with 4,106 deaths.

The top five states that have registered the maximum cases are Maharashtra with 34,389 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 33,181 cases, Karnataka with 31,531 cases, Kerala 29,704 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 24,171 cases.

54.37% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 12.22% of the new cases.

Maximum casualties reported in Maharashtra (974), followed by Karnataka with 403 daily deaths.