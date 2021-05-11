As Pakistan clinched series against South Africa and Zimbabwe recently, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has praised the entire cricket team for making their country proud with the remarkable achievement.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad has also glorified champion Babar Azam, who was announced ICC Player of the Month, for filling everyone’s hearts with joy.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team on winning the second series in a row, cricket connects all the people of Pakistan, so every Pakistani is happy with the success of the cricket team, Babar Azam, thank you and the boys that you have touched our hearts filled with joy, may this continue,” he wrote.

مسلسل دوسری سیریز جیتنے پر پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کو مبارک، کرکٹ پاکستان کے تمام لوگوں کو جوڑتی ہے اس لئےکرکٹ ٹیم کی کامیابی پرہر پاکستانی کادل خوشی سے جھومتا ہے،بابر اعظم آپ کا اور لڑکوں کا شکریہ کہ کرونا کی اس گھٹن میں آپ نے ہمارے دلوں کو خوشی سے معمور کیا،خدا کرے یہ سلسہ جاری رہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 11, 2021

Yesterday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been declared player of the month by International Cricket Councils (ICC) Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021.

Babar Azam had won the award for his ‘consistent and outstanding performances in the ODI series against South Africa.

🔸 Three ODIs, 228 runs at 76.00

🔸 Seven T20Is, 305 runs at 43.57

🔥 Became the No.1 ODI batsman Well done, @babarazam258 for winning the ICC Men's Player of the Month for April 👏#ICCPOTM pic.twitter.com/CuCaodFEk7 — ICC (@ICC) May 10, 2021

Moreover, Pakistan had on Monday acquired the second test match against Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs, securing the two-match series.

Brilliant Shaheen Afridi took a career-best five for 52 helping his side to outclass the hosts at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Pakistan needed just one wicket at the start of the day and it took a very short time for Shaheen to induce an edge from Luke Jongwe (37) to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, wrapping up the game as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 231 in their second innings.

Pakistan won the first test by an innings and 116 runs and have now completed a comprehensive series victory, which followed limited-overs success in South Africa.