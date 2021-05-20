Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has applauded Mossi Raz, the Israeli parliament member who himself has condemned the ongoing atrocities by the Israeli forces against Palestine.

In his tweet on Thursday, Chaudhry said, “Israeli parliament member Mossi Raz condemns eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah finally an Israeli member feels the apartheid of Palestinians must end, Palestine issue is not a religious issue its a Humanitarian issue that every human must support.”

Israeli parliament member Mossi Raz condemns eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah finally an Israeli member feels the apartheid of Palestinians must end,Palestine issue is not a religious issue its an Humanitarian issue that every human must support https://t.co/BXcC3dfsS2 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 20, 2021

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel’s decision of evicting Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah. He called Israel’s actions “unjust”.

Mossi Raz is an Israeli politician, who is currently a member of the Knesset for the left-wing, social-democratic, Meretz party.

Meretz is a secular party emphasizing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, social justice, and human rights. It currently has six seats in the Knesset.

While talking to a private news channel from Jerusalem, Mossi Raz said,

“We have to reverse this decision and let Palestinians stay in the place they have lived for the past seventy years.”

He went on to add, “A two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not easy to achieve but is still possible. The only solution to war is peace.”

Moreover, the senior Israeli Parliament member said, “First and foremost, we have to stop the fight. Both sides have to stop the fight right now.”

He underscored that there is a need of developing the Gaza Strip by using international investment.

“Unfortunately, people always support hardliners and their leadership in times of war. We have to uphold freedom, equality, human rights for people here and in Palestine,” Raz said.

Raz also commented on the United States’ opposition to an immediate ceasefire.

“The reason why the US president repeatedly opposed the security council’s resolution pressing for a ceasefire is that the proposed resolution, I would say, was not fair. It talked about Israel’s violence but did not mention Palestine’s violence.”

Mossin further said that he was neither comparing nor saying the attacks on both sides are fair but he is “only trying to say that sending missiles on civilians is a war crime be it in Israel or Palestine.”