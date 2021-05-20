Double Click 970×250

Fawad Chaudhry Lauds Israel’s MP For Feeling Israeli apartheid Against Palestine

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 02:00 pm
Adsense 300×600
Fawad Chaudhry Israeli Parliament Member

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has applauded Mossi Raz, the Israeli parliament member who himself has condemned the ongoing atrocities by the Israeli forces against Palestine.

In his tweet on Thursday, Chaudhry said, “Israeli parliament member Mossi Raz condemns eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah finally an Israeli member feels the apartheid of Palestinians must end, Palestine issue is not a religious issue its a Humanitarian issue that every human must support.”

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel’s decision of evicting Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah. He called Israel’s actions “unjust”.

Mossi Raz is an Israeli politician, who is currently a member of the Knesset for the left-wing, social-democratic, Meretz party.

Meretz is a secular party emphasizing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, social justice, and human rights. It currently has six seats in the Knesset.

While talking to a private news channel from Jerusalem, Mossi Raz said,

“We have to reverse this decision and let Palestinians stay in the place they have lived for the past seventy years.”

He went on to add, “A two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not easy to achieve but is still possible. The only solution to war is peace.”

Moreover, the senior Israeli Parliament member said, “First and foremost, we have to stop the fight. Both sides have to stop the fight right now.”

He underscored that there is a need of developing the Gaza Strip by using international investment.

“Unfortunately, people always support hardliners and their leadership in times of war. We have to uphold freedom, equality, human rights for people here and in Palestine,” Raz said.

Raz also commented on the United States’ opposition to an immediate ceasefire.

“The reason why the US president repeatedly opposed the security council’s resolution pressing for a ceasefire is that the proposed resolution, I would say, was not fair. It talked about Israel’s violence but did not mention Palestine’s violence.”

Mossin further said that he was neither comparing nor saying the attacks on both sides are fair but he is “only trying to say that sending missiles on civilians is a war crime be it in Israel or Palestine.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
1 hour ago
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world’s largest iceberg has broken off from an ice shelf in...
Facebook shots Pro-Israel page
1 hour ago
Facebook Closes Pro-Israel Page With 75mn Followers Amidst Worst Israel-Palestine Tensions

Facebook has shut the Pro-Israel page 'Jerusalem Prayer Team' with around 77...
US, Russia agree on making ‘best’ of diplomatic opportunities
3 hours ago
US, Russia agree on making ‘best’ of diplomatic opportunities

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with Russian counterpart...
Prince William COVID Vaccine
3 hours ago
Prince William Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has received his first COVID-19 jab,...
US sent over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief to India: White House
5 hours ago
US sent over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief to India: White House

The Government of the United States (US) has so far provided over...
18 hours ago
EU to open doors for vaccinated foreigners

  BRUSSELS: European Union countries have agreed to ease the travel restrictions...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Noor Zafar Kahn
3 mins ago
Noor Zafar Khan Leaves Fans Spellbound Donning This Stunning Black Saree

Over-loaded with cuteness, Actress Noor Zafar Khan has left fans spellbound with...
Mawra Hocane favorite sitcom
38 mins ago
What is Mawra Hocane’s favorite television sitcom?

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Mawra Hocane shared her favorite...
Shahid Afridi daughters
42 mins ago
Shahid Afridi Opens Up About The Societal Pressure To Have A Son

One of the legendary cricketers of Pakistan, Shahid Afridi has recently opened...
14-year-old girl allegedly raped in Kasur
49 mins ago
14-year-old girl allegedly raped in Kasur

In yet another case of sexual violence in Kasur, Punjab Police arrested...