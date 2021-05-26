Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Fawad Chaudhry meets Egyptian envoy Tarek Dahrough

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 11:40 pm
Double Click 160 x 600

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has met with the Egyptian envoy Tarek Dahrough.

During the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that cooperation in the field of film and co-production would not only strengthen the cultural ties but also strengthen fraternal ties.

The Federal Minister also proposed to hold a virtual meeting between the Film Producers Association of Pakistan and Egypt to discuss cooperation in the field of feature films.

Fawad Chaudhry has also expressed his desire to facilitate Arabic dubbing for Pakistani programs.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of exchanging teledramas between the two countries.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was finalizing the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Egypt for cooperation in the fields of radio and TV.

He went on to say that the government was taking steps to set up a media university to provide education and training in film, media, and performing arts.

On the occasion, the Egyptian Ambassador welcomed the proposal of the Federal Minister of Information regarding a joint venture between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in the field of film.

They also agreed to co-operate on joint religious programs proposed by the federal minister.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

PSL 6 remaining matches visas issued
45 mins ago
PSL 2021: Players, Staff To Leave For UAE On Thursday

To play the remaining matches of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super...
Two killed, four injured in Liaquatabad no. 9 cylinder blast
60 mins ago
Two killed, four injured in Liaquatabad no. 9 cylinder blast

A six-storey building in Liaquatabad No. 9 has been damaged on Wednesday...
Saudi Princess
2 hours ago
Saudi Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed Passes Away

Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud has passed away....
Egyptian President
2 hours ago
PM Khan Discusses Palestine Issue With The Egyptian President

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi had...
UNGA President arrives in Pakistan
3 hours ago
UNGA President Volkan Bozkir Arrives In Pakistan

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir has arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday....
3 hours ago
California Shooting: Multiple killed at a rail yard in San Jose

On Wednesday, multiple people were killed and several sustained injuries after an...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

The Holy Kaaba
43 mins ago
Sun To Align Directly Above The Holy Kaaba Tomorrow

Professor Javed Iqbal, director of the Institute of Space Science and Technology,...
PSL 6 remaining matches visas issued
45 mins ago
PSL 2021: Players, Staff To Leave For UAE On Thursday

To play the remaining matches of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super...
Sushmita Sen
55 mins ago
Sushmita Sen shares a powerful message about her blunders in life

Bollywood versatile actress, Sushmita Sen has shared a powerful message about making...
Kim Kardashian
56 mins ago
Kim Kardashian failed baby bar exam, says, ‘I am a failure’

Kim Kardashian has been trying to become a lawyer now for more...