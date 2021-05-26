Fawad Chaudhry meets Egyptian envoy Tarek Dahrough

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has met with the Egyptian envoy Tarek Dahrough.

During the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that cooperation in the field of film and co-production would not only strengthen the cultural ties but also strengthen fraternal ties.

The Federal Minister also proposed to hold a virtual meeting between the Film Producers Association of Pakistan and Egypt to discuss cooperation in the field of feature films.

Fawad Chaudhry has also expressed his desire to facilitate Arabic dubbing for Pakistani programs.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of exchanging teledramas between the two countries.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was finalizing the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Egypt for cooperation in the fields of radio and TV.

He went on to say that the government was taking steps to set up a media university to provide education and training in film, media, and performing arts.

On the occasion, the Egyptian Ambassador welcomed the proposal of the Federal Minister of Information regarding a joint venture between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in the field of film.

They also agreed to co-operate on joint religious programs proposed by the federal minister.