Fawad Chaudhry suggests changes in Pakistan state emblem

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday suggested changes in the logo of the state emblem.

According to the details, the Federal Minister took to his Twitter handle today and said suggested that Jute and Tea should be replaced with Science and Technology and education icons in the government of Pakistan logo.

In a tweet, he also sought ideas from graphic designers on the matter.

In Government of Pakistan logo my suggestion is Jute and Tea should be replaced with Science & Technology and education icons, graphic designers there send me your ideas…. pic.twitter.com/l0hJJ73pV5 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 10, 2021

State emblem of Pakistan

The coat of arms of Pakistan was adopted in 1954 and symbolizes Pakistan’s ideological foundation, the basis of its economy, its cultural heritage, and its guiding principles.

The four components of the emblem are a crescent and star crest above a shield, which is surrounded by a wreath, below which is a scroll.

The crest and the green color of the emblem are traditional symbols of Islam.

The quartered shield in the center shows cotton, wheat, tea, and jute, which were the major crops of Pakistan at independence and are shown in a form of shield and signify as the main agricultural base for the importance of the Nation’s economy.

The floral wreath, surrounding the shield, is jasmine, (national flower) and represents the floral designs used in traditional Mughal art and emphasizes the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The scroll supporting the shield contains the national motto in Urdu, ‘Eemaan, Ittihad and Nazm,’ translated as “Faith, Unity, Discipline” which are intended as the guiding principles for Pakistan.