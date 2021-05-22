The Federal Board of Revenue has issued an explanation on the news circulating about the customs duty imposed on mobile phones.

According to the FBR, foreign travellers can register five mobile phones on their passports.

FBR further added that the difference between the payment of customs duty and taxes on a phone worth more than $500 and the registration through an identity card is about Rs 9,000.

The FBR says the V-Book module was being changed to close the gap and allow only one phone under passport registration.

It was clarified that due to a technical glitch during this process, the withholding tax exemption was removed from the system due to which a customs duty charge of Rs 36,720 was levied on phone registration on the passport.

The FBR said efforts were being made to resolve the issue immediately and the technical team was examining the V-book module, adding that the issue of accuracy of duties and taxes would be rectified by tomorrow.

According to the FBR, those who have been overcharged due to this technical glitch will be immediately refunded the overpaid amount.

The FBR says it apologizes for the inconvenience caused to the public.