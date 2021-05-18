Federal Cabinet Meeting Discusses Grave Situation In Palestine

The Federal Cabinet meeting took place on Tuesday (today) to discuss the overall political and economic situation under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting also discussed the grave situation in Palestine amidst the brutalities by Israeli Forces.

According to sources, the federal ministers strongly condemned the Israeli barbarism and it was decided that aid would be sent to the Palestinian Muslims.

Moreover, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed demanded an increase in the salaries of the government employees.

The Minister said that the salaries and pensions of all government employees from grades 1 to 16 should be increased in the next budget.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Overseas Pakistanis are the most valuable asset for the country and the greatest strength.

In his tweet on Tuesday (today), the Prime Minister extended thankfulness to the Overseas Pakistanis for their faith in Naya Pakistan.

He further added that the remittances during the month of April rose to an all-time high of 2.8 billion dollars.

“I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” the tweet read.

I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 18, 2021

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was establishing contacts with different countries in a bid to pressure Israel to stop violence against Palestine, which entered the 9th consecutive day.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shah Mahmood said the Muslims residing in European countries must also play their role in this regard.

He said, “The bombardment in Palestine has resulted in a power outage and affected the supplies of essential commodities.”