Federal Govt. announces to use all legal options against LHC’s decision

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday announced to use all legal options against the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) of allowing Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment.

According to the details, while addressing a press conference along with Prime Minister’s Advisor on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar, in Islamabad today, Fawad Chaudhry said that said the government has no personal vendetta against the Sharif family, adding that; ‘It is only fighting against the organized corruption committed in 20 years during the reign of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party.’

He said that that letting Shahbaz Sharif travel abroad will mean special treatment for him while other prisoners suffer in Pakistani jails.

He said that allowing Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad will give an impression that influential people could make a mockery of the justice system.

He said we believe that the law should be equal for everyone and Shahbaz Sharif should also face cases in courts instead of seeking an opportunity, on one pretext or the other, to escape from the law.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Akbar said the government will file an appeal against the bail orders of Shahbaz Sharif as the court was not properly assisted in this case.