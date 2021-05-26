Double Click 728 x 90
Fine Proposed For Parents For Delaying Marriage Of Their 18 Years-Old

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 03:17 pm
MMA member Sindh Assembly Syed Abdul Rashid has submitted the draft law to the Assembly Secretariat, according to which 18-year-olds in Sindh must be married, otherwise, parents will be fined.

According to sources, MMA member Sindh Assembly Syed Abdul Rashid has submitted a two-page bill to the Sindh Assembly calling for making the marriage of 18-year-olds compulsory in Sindh.

The bill, dubbed the Sindh Compulsory Marriage Act 2021, calls on the Sindh government to ensure that parents marry their children up to the age of 18 and if parents delayed the marriage, they have to inform the Deputy Commissioner in writing with solid reasons.

If the parents cannot give a good reason for the delay, they will be fined. Clause 3 of the bill states that the fines should be deposited in the official bank account of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. The bill calls on the provincial government to ensure the implementation of the bill.

Syed Abdul Rashid, a member of the Sindh Assembly, who is the driving force behind the Sindh Compulsory Marriage Act, said that the law has been proposed for the welfare of society.

