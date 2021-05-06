Double Click 970×250

Firdous Shamim Naqvi Slams Sindh Govt Over Poor Performance

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 12:32 am
Firdous Shamim Naqvi Slams Sindh Govt Over Poor Performance

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that after the 18th amendment, PPP took money for Sindh but no development is visible in the province.

Speaking on the BOL News program “Bus Bohat Ho Gaya”, Firdous Shamim Naqvi raised some valid questions that how much water supply has been increased in Karachi since 2007? how much the functional sewage plants in Karachi? is it the responsibility of the provincial government or the federation to deliver water? Will the Sindh government allow us to work on the ground? he asked.

He said that PPP has not done any development work in 13 years, even after spending Rs 2 billion, the condition of the province has not changed while after the 18th amendment money is taken but no development work is visible.

Talking about the election reforms Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the election process in Pakistan is not transparent, the government wants to bring e-voting systems as so many Form 45 were not signed in local body elections.

