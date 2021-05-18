Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an extensive diplomatic mission, said that Pakistan was establishing contacts with different countries in a bid to pressure Israel to stop violence against Palestine, which entered the 9th consecutive day.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shah Mahmood said the Muslims residing in European countries must also play their role in this regard.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan is on an extensive diplomatic mission to draw global attention towards the fast-deteriorating situation in Palestine. 🇵🇰🇵🇸#PakistanStandsWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/ylTMk38bAa — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 18, 2021

He said, “The bombardment in Palestine has resulted in a power outage and affected the supplies of essential commodities.” “It will be lamentable if the international community remained silent on the Palestinian situation, added the Foreign Minister.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said hurdles are being created so that the Palestinian Foreign Minister could not attend the UN General Assembly session. He said we will wait for the Palestinian Foreign Minister and want him to accompany us for the session.

Earlier in the day, FM Qureshi has arrived in Turkey to attend the United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) urgent meeting later in order to discuss the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

On the special instructions of PM Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Turkey on an extensive diplomatic mission to draw global attention towards the Palestine-Israel issue.

Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI reaches Turkey on special diplomatic mission as per PM Khan’s direction to raise voice for Palestinians.

He will leave for NYC with Turkish, Sudanese & Palestinian Foreign Ministers from here. #PakistanSupportsPalestine pic.twitter.com/S5PoNJEBna — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 18, 2021

Qureshi, along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey will, then, leave for New York to attend the UNGA meeting, set to take place on May 20.

The Foreign Minister will also address an emergency session of the UNGA to reaffirm Pakistan’s support for the cause of oppressed Palestinians.

During his stay in New York, FM Qureshi will hold important meetings with different key figures and talk to international media and present Pakistan’s stance over the situation in Palestine.