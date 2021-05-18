Double Click 970×250

FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s persecution In Gaza

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 03:52 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shah Mahmood in Turkey

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an extensive diplomatic mission, said that Pakistan was establishing contacts with different countries in a bid to pressure Israel to stop violence against Palestine, which entered the 9th consecutive day.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shah Mahmood said the Muslims residing in European countries must also play their role in this regard.

He said, “The bombardment in Palestine has resulted in a power outage and affected the supplies of essential commodities.” “It will be lamentable if the international community remained silent on the Palestinian situation, added the Foreign Minister.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said hurdles are being created so that the Palestinian Foreign Minister could not attend the UN General Assembly session. He said we will wait for the Palestinian Foreign Minister and want him to accompany us for the session.

Earlier in the day, FM Qureshi has arrived in Turkey to attend the United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) urgent meeting later in order to discuss the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

On the special instructions of PM Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Turkey on an extensive diplomatic mission to draw global attention towards the Palestine-Israel issue.

Qureshi, along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey will, then, leave for New York to attend the UNGA meeting, set to take place on May 20.

The Foreign Minister will also address an emergency session of the UNGA to reaffirm Pakistan’s support for the cause of oppressed Palestinians.

During his stay in New York, FM Qureshi will hold important meetings with different key figures and talk to international media and present Pakistan’s stance over the situation in Palestine.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Census-2017 Report
14 mins ago
Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which...
senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz
32 mins ago
Senior Israeli parliament member calls Israel’s actions “unjust”

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel's...
Whatsapp Archive Chats
50 mins ago
WhatsApp To Delete Archive Chats When They Are No Longer Needed

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging application, is apparently working on a feature that...
Naomi Campbell
1 hour ago
Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she...
medical assistance to Palestine
2 hours ago
Pakistan will send emergency medical assistance to Palestine, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Islamabad: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
3 hours ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Census-2017 Report
14 mins ago
Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which...
senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz
32 mins ago
Senior Israeli parliament member calls Israel’s actions “unjust”

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel's...
Whatsapp Archive Chats
50 mins ago
WhatsApp To Delete Archive Chats When They Are No Longer Needed

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging application, is apparently working on a feature that...
Naomi Campbell
1 hour ago
Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she...