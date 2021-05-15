FM discusses Palestinian issue with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephone conversation with the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Palestinian issue, the peace process in Afghanistan, and Pakistan-China bilateral relations were discussed.

The Foreign Minister congratulated Chinese leadership and its people for the successful landing of the Chinese spacecraft at Mars and underlined that it was a historic milestone for China in the technological realm.

The Foreign Minister underscored that the year 2021 had a special significance as it marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and over the years, our bilateral relationship had become an All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Foreign Minister underscored that Pakistan and China should continue to deepen their cooperation in fighting Covid-19. He thanked China for the support it had extended to Pakistan in containing the spread of the pandemic, including through the provision of vaccines.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan’s profound concern over the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories which, he stressed, was becoming a major threat to peace and security of the Middle East.

He added that the violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli forces against the innocent worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and unarmed civilians and the children in the occupied territories were against humanitarian norms as well as international law.

The Foreign Minister underlined the importance of urgent steps by the international community to stop the Israeli attacks, protect the civilian population, facilitate engagement of the parties, and ensure just and lasting solutions based on relevant UNSC resolutions and the two-state vision.

Foreign Minister also briefed Mr. Wang Yi about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s outreach to world leaders in addressing the current serious situation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed that Pakistan supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s contribution to the Afghan peace process and its support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Underscoring the importance of a responsible withdrawal, reduction in violence, and earliest possible ceasefire, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for the Afghan parties to seize the opportunity to work together and secure a negotiated inclusive political solution.

Foreign Minister maintained that China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Minister’s Dialogue was playing an important role in promoting peace and stability.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to deepen Pakistan-China strategic cooperation and coordination to deal with the emerging challenges and reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to intensify their collective efforts to promote peace, stability and imperatives of justice.

Pakistan, Sudan Foreign Ministers Condemn Ongoing Israel Attacks On Palestine

Sudanese Foreign Minister Maryam Sadiq Al-Mahdi has had a telephone conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday.

Issues of mutual interest, including Israeli aggression and the situation in Palestine, were discussed during the telephone conversation.

During the talks, the two Foreign Ministers strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinians.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the ongoing atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians by the Israeli army, blatant violation of international law, and human rights activists are a matter of concern.

The Foreign Minister apprised his Sudanese counterpart of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians and to draw the attention of the international community.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan’s position on the issue of Palestine is clear and unequivocal, Pakistan will continue to support the struggle for the right of the Palestinians, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a telephone conversation with the Palestinian President on the situation in Palestine. Expressing concern, he assured full support from Pakistan.

“I contacted the Palestinian foreign minister yesterday and briefed him on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts on the Palestinian issue,” he added.

In a telephone conversation, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to make joint efforts in international forums to find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue and prevent Israeli aggression.

FM Qureshi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Egypt’s Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Mr. Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Saturday to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in Palestine.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed deep concern and anguish over the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest Muslim site.

He strongly condemned the attacks of the Israeli Forces against innocent Palestinians, including children. Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed his apprehensions about the rapidly deteriorating situation and emphasized the need for regional powers and the international community to play their part in de-escalating the tense situation.

He appreciated Egypt for playing a positive role and making efforts for peace. Foreign Minister Qureshi also exchanged views on how OIC could play a constructive role in protecting the Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Shoukry appreciated Pakistan for reaching out to brotherly Muslim countries and making an effort for restoring peace in the region. He briefed Foreign Minister Qureshi on latest developments and apprised about Egypt’s efforts in finding a diplomatic solution to the tense situation.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to accord the highest priority to de-escalating the situation and resolved to continue liaising closely on the matter.

Foreign Minister Qureshi continues to reach out to his counterparts from key countries on the situation in Palestine. He has already held telephonic conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Afghanistan, and China.

FM Qureshi, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Israeli Atrocities Against Innocent Palestinians:

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier spoken to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and discussed the ongoing brutal act of terrorism by Israeli Forces against the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

In his tweet, FM Qureshi termed the Israeli violence against innocent and unarmed Palestinians “absolutely unacceptable”.

He wrote, “Spoke to brother Mevlut Cavusoglu on the increasingly dire and oppressive situation in Palestine. Fully support Turkey’s call to convene a meeting of OCI and UN. Storming 1st Qibla of Islam Masjid Al-Aqsa, killing children and forcing evictions – absolutely unacceptable.”

He further said that Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Saudi Arabia and during talks with the Saudi Foreign Minister today, he will propose an emergency ministerial-level meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in order to effectively raise the voice of Muslim Ummah on the Palestinian issue.