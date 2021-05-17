Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday held a meeting with the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan in Islamabad.

According to the details, both the dignitaries during the meeting discussed the ongoing Israeli violence in Gaza and condemned the aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is in contact with Muslim countries and the international community on the Palestinian crisis.

Foreign Minister also extended condolences to the Palestinian ambassador over the martyrdom of innocent civilians in Gaza.

It is worth mentioning here that, while addressing a virtual emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Executive Committee, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for implementing resolutions of the UN Security Council, UN General Assembly, and the UN Human Rights Council on the issue of Palestine.

“The international community must protect the Palestinians against the blatant and illegal use of force and flagrant violations of human rights. It should urgently intervene and take concerted actions to stop Israeli atrocities against the civilian population in Gaza, “he said, adding that the bombardment in Gaza “must be stopped immediately.”

“Attempts to create a false equivalence between Israel, the aggressor, and Palestinians, the victims, are inexcusable and as the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah the OIC should work in unity to dispel this deliberately deceptive perception,” he said, referring to propaganda dubbing the massacre of Palestinians as a conflict.

Rejecting the continuing expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories and expulsion of Palestinians from their properties, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the tragedy of forced evictions of Palestinians from the Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem is the latest manifestation of the systematic Israeli effort to change the demographic structure; historical and legal status; and Arab-Islamic and Christian character of “Al-Quds.”