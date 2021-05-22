Double Click 970×250

FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 12:48 pm
Adsense 300×600
FM Qureshi Calls On Leadership Of U.S. House of Representatives

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called on the leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Non-Proliferation led by Chair Ami Bera and Ranking Member Steve Chabot.

In a Tweet, the foreign minister wrote, “a broad-based & strategic partnership advances our shared interests, bilaterally & regionally.”

FM Qureshi further added, “spoke about Pakistan key role in facilitating a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan & stressed that peace is a shared responsibility of Afghan parties and key stakeholders.”

He also highlighted continuing human rights violations in IIOJK and said that resolution of the J&K dispute pivotal to stability in South Asia.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a virtual meeting with senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

The Foreign Minister and Senator Graham discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Senator Graham’s efforts for strengthening the Pakistan-U.S. partnership. He underscored that Pakistan wanted to forge closer economic and trade linkages with the US.

In this regard, the Foreign Minister and the Senator also agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, especially for enhancing agricultural productivity in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan would continue to support efforts for achieving an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. He underscored the imperative of reduction in the violence leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

The Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of orderly and responsible withdrawal of foreign forces. He underlined that peace in Afghanistan was the shared responsibility of all Afghan parties as well as key international stakeholders.

Senator Graham appreciated Pakistan’s continued support of the Afghan peace process. He hoped that closer economic engagement between Pakistan and the United States would also contribute to regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Minister extended an invitation to Senator Graham to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

MTJ brand publicity by critics
16 mins ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Thanks Critics For Free Publicity Of His Brand ‘MTJ’

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has extended thankfulness to all the critics...
26 mins ago
Jannat Mirza Refutes Engagement Rumours With TikToker Umer Butt

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who recently announced to settle in Japan, has...
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash
28 mins ago
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash

Nigerian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane...
Pakistan’s 1st Full-Fledged Infectious Diseases Hospital Established In Karachi
41 mins ago
Pakistan’s 1st Full-Fledged Infectious Diseases Hospital Established In Karachi

The government of Sindh has established Pakistan’s 1st full-fledged infectious diseases hospital...
PIA Plane Crash On year
44 mins ago
PIA Plane Crash: Nation Marks One-Year Anniversary Of Tragic PK-8303 Incident

The nation is remembering all the 98 martyrs of flight PK8303, who...
FBR Issues Clarification On Excess Customs Duties And Taxes on Mobile Phones
53 mins ago
FBR Issues Clarification On Excess Customs Duties And Taxes on Mobile Phones

The Federal Board of Revenue has issued an explanation on the news...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

MTJ brand publicity by critics
16 mins ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Thanks Critics For Free Publicity Of His Brand ‘MTJ’

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has extended thankfulness to all the critics...
26 mins ago
Jannat Mirza Refutes Engagement Rumours With TikToker Umer Butt

Famed TikTok star Jannat Mirza, who recently announced to settle in Japan, has...
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash
28 mins ago
Nigeria: Army Chief, 10 Others Killed In Air Force Plane Crash

Nigerian Army Chief Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane...
Pakistan’s 1st Full-Fledged Infectious Diseases Hospital Established In Karachi
41 mins ago
Pakistan’s 1st Full-Fledged Infectious Diseases Hospital Established In Karachi

The government of Sindh has established Pakistan’s 1st full-fledged infectious diseases hospital...