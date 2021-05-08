Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has condemned the attack of occupying Israeli forces that targeted Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem on Friday.

FM Qureshi took to Twitter and wrote, “Condemn in strongest terms attack on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, first Qibla of Islam, by Israeli Occupation Forces in the holy month of Ramzan. Such brutality is against the very spirit of humanity & human rights law. Pakistan stands steadfast in support of the Palestinian cause.”

Earlier, Pakistan has strongly condemned the attack on innocent Palestinians at the Al Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police stormed and forcefully dispersed worshippers away in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement by Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri such attacks, especially during the holy month of Ramazan, are against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Pakistan strongly condemns attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Occupation Forces. We pray for the speedy recovery of injured, reiterate our steadfast support to the Palestinian cause & urge the int’l community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people,” the statement read.

Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday as weeks-long stresses between Israel and the Palestinians over Jerusalem intensified again.

According to police, many injured have been taken to the hospital.

Calls for calm emitted in from the United States and the United Nations while the European Union and Jordan express deep concerns over this matter.

“Extremely Concerned About The Violence In Jerusalem”: US

The US State Department said, “It is extremely concerned about the violence in Jerusalem and called on Israeli and Palestinian officials to act decisively to deescalate tensions.” Ned Price, the department’s spokesman, shared the statement in his social media account. “There is no excuse for violence, but such bloodshed is especially disturbing now, coming as it does on the last days of Ramadan. This includes Friday’s attack on Israeli soldiers and reciprocal ‘price tag’ attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, which we condemn in no uncertain terms,” it added. “We Call On Israel To Immediately Call Off All Forced Evictions”: UN

The United Nations (UN) has prompted Israel to call off any forced ejections in Jerusalem, warning that its actions could raise to “war crimes”.

“We call on Israel to immediately call off all forced evictions,” UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told.

“We wish to emphasise that East Jerusalem remains part of the occupied Palestinian territory, in which international humanitarian law applies,” Colville said.

“The occupying power… cannot confiscate private property in occupied territory,” he said, adding that transferring civilian populations into the occupied territory was illegal under international law and “may amount to war crimes.”